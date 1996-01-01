Shop
About
Buying Zero Waste
Packaging
Contact
Sign In
My Account
We solve trash problems.
Subscribe to hear new cool Zero Waste things we release.
Subscribe
Email Address
Sign Up
Thank you!
Zero Waste Club
Plastic Free Groceries
0
Cereal
Condiments + Spices
Dried Fruits
Grains + Legumes
Nuts + Seeds
Pasta
Reusables
Suggest something : )
0.00
Replaceable Head Bamboo Toothbrush Starter Kit
6.99
Replaceable Heads For Bamboo Toothbrush
1.99
Zero Waste Bamboo Toothbrush
from
3.99
Baby Zero Waste Bamboo Toothbrush
from
2.99
Bamboo Travel Case For Toothbrush
from
9.99
Reusable Bamboo Straw
from
1.99
Nutritional Yeast + B12 (Nooch)
from
0.26
Chia Seeds
from
4.49
Pumpkin Seed
from
4.49
Whole Almonds
from
8.99
Cashew Pieces
from
8.49
Peanuts
from
2.99
Walnuts
from
9.99
Hemp Seeds
from
0.79
Sesame Seeds
from
0.69
Linseed/Flaxseed Gold
from
0.69
Popcorn
from
0.49
Peppermint
from
0.42
Star Anise
from
0.20
sold out
Gluten Free Pasta - Penne
from
3.99
sold out
Gluten Free Pasta - Fusilli
from
3.99
sold out
Gluten Free Pasta - Spaghetti
from
3.99
Aduki Beans
from
2.70
Brown Rice Long Grain
from
2.50
Brown Rice Short Grain
from
2.50
Red Split Lentils
from
2.49
Red Kidney Beans
from
2.50
Soya Beans
from
0.39
Black Eyed Beans
from
3.50
Plain White Flour
from
1.99
Cous Cous Wholemeal
from
1.99
Banana Chips
from
0.89
Dates Pitted
from
0.89
Raisins
from
0.69
Gluten Free Muesli
from
0.71
Delux Mueslli
from
0.45
Oats
from
0.39
Baking Soda / Sodium Bicarbonate
from
0.79
sold out
Xylitol
from
0.79
Sea Salt Fine
from
0.29
Pink Himalayan Salt Fine
from
0.05
Natural Unrefined Cane Sugar
from
0.49
sold out
Coconut Palm Sugar
from
0.79
Cocoa Powder 10-12% Fat
from
0.20
Cacao Nibs Raw
from
0.29
Bay Leaf
from
0.29
Onion Powder
from
0.35
Cardamom
from
0.20
Cinnamon
from
0.22
Ginger Ground
from
0.20
Smoked Paprika
from
0.20
Paprika Spanish
from
0.20
Garlic Powder
from
0.22
Black Pepper
from
0.35
Tumeric
from
0.12
0